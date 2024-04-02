Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

