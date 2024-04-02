BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

BM Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

BMTX stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BM Technologies by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

