John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

