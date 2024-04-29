Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. 341,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,661. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

