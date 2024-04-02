Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 4th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 2.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $461.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

