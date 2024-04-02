Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 3,076 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $29,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

