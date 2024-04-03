Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

