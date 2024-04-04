Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 335,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,501. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,456,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,021,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,641,000 after buying an additional 2,408,236 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

