Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.96 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.41. 189,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,425. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

