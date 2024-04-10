Altius Minerals Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$20.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.95 million, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.12.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.