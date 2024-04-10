Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 157,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 42,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Down 27.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

