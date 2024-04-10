First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 270,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.