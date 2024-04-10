Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNI. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

