Analysts Issue Forecasts for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.7 %

EVER stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,073 shares of company stock worth $7,134,242. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.