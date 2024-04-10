American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Shared Hospital Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for American Shared Hospital Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for American Shared Hospital Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

