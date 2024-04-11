Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $19.48.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

