Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CJREF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82.
About Corus Entertainment
