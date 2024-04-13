Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

