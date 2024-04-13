East Imperial (LON:EISB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.35

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 7393691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
East Imperial Trading Down 24.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.17.
About East Imperial
East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than East Imperial
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for East Imperial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Imperial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.