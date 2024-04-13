Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.25

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 39335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$312.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.6533613 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

