CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 5.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.02. 2,693,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,918. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.