Legacy CG LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after buying an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 350,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

