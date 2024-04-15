Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,789 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Equinix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Equinix stock traded down $12.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $751.29. 110,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $844.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

