Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $126.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

