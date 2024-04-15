MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $244,592.04 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,162,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,343.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.93 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $373.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at $893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.