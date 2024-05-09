PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 54.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $75.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00132523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

