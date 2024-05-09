Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 104,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

TH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

