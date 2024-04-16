Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,153,000 after buying an additional 499,533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

