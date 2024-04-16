Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

