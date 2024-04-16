Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $305.18 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.18.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

