VP (LON:VP) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.14% from the company’s current price.

VP Price Performance

VP opened at GBX 565 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 561.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 686.49 ($8.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £226.85 million, a PE ratio of 941.67 and a beta of 0.82.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

