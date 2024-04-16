Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) PT at $239.40

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of APPF opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,192.40 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $253.42.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000. Long Walk Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AppFolio by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

