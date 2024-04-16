Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
