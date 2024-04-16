Brokerages Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Target Price at $29.29

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Oculis has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oculis will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

