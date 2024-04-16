PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PD
Insider Transactions at PagerDuty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagerDuty Price Performance
NYSE PD opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.