PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,967 shares of company stock valued at $424,587. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

