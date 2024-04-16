Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. 886,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,586. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

