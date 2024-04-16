Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 9,606 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,067,706 shares. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

