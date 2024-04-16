St. James Investment Company LLC Has $31.61 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,205 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 5.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 61,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,056. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

