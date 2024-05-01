Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 272,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,030. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,274 shares of company stock valued at $63,616,059. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

