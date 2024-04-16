St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,643. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.