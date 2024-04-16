Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 2.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

