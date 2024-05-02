Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.79 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of KE worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KE by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in KE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 855,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

