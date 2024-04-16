United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $140,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares in the company, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $159.52. 907,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

