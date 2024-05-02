Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Anthony Daley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,122.47).

Keith Anthony Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Anthony Daley purchased 250,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £47,500 ($59,665.87).

On Thursday, March 7th, Keith Anthony Daley purchased 250,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($56,525.56).

Checkit Trading Up 4.5 %

Checkit stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. Checkit plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.39).

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

