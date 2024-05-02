Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Matt Pullen Buys 13,439 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen bought 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £35,210.18 ($44,228.34).

MSLH opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.42) on Thursday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.60 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.13. The company has a market cap of £689.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,892.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 420 ($5.28) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

