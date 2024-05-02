EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider David Robert Pirouet Acquires 4,615 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £738.40 ($927.52).

David Robert Pirouet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, David Robert Pirouet acquired 2,895 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,284.60 ($5,381.99).

On Tuesday, February 13th, David Robert Pirouet acquired 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £160 ($200.98) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($927,521.67).

EPE Special Opportunities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON ESO opened at GBX 178 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.81. EPE Special Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.17 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a P/E ratio of 481.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

