StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

