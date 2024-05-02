Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $56.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,146,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $37.37 on Friday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

