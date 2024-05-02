Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$6.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

