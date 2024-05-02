Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.51. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

