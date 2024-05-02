Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.